VDOT: Construction project along portion of Route 23 in Scott County to temporarily close lanes

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that a project to improve access along Route 23 in Scott County will impact traffic.

According to a release from VDOT, the project will start in September and affect teh area in the Moccasin Gap and Gate City area of the county.

The project is being completed with the help of Contractor Estes Brothers Construction, Inc.

VDOT says the $2.6 million project includes the following:

A Park & Ride lot at the intersection of Filter Plant Road (Route 619)

Drainage improvements

Installation of north and southbound left turn lanes at the Route 619 intersection

Permanent closing off of six crossovers along Route 23

According to VDOT, the crossovers had been closed off in October 2018 to improve safety.

Drivers are advised to anticipate delays in the highly traveled area.

“Initially, there will be a permanent right lane closure on Route 23 southbound to facilitate the widening of Route 23 and to install a new drainage system,” VDOT Area Construction Engineer Todd Bolling, P.E., said. “Once that is complete, there will be a northbound right lane closure for construction of relocated Route 619 and the Park and Ride lot.”

During the third phase of the project, VDOT says a new median will be constructed along Route 23.

While the median is under construction, the passing lane in each direction will be closed.

In the fourth phase, some lanes will be temporarily closed while final paving occurs.

“Drivers who regularly travel Route 23 know viable alternate routes involve very lengthy detours,” Bolling said. “We ask motorists to allow extra travel time while construction is underway because we do anticipate delays while the permanent lane closures are in place, especially during morning and afternoon hours when traffic is at its peak.”

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

You can check for updates on the project by clicking here.