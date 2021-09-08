VDOT Bristol removes 500 truckloads of debris from Hurley area following flooding that left 1 dead

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation of Bristol (VDOT Bristol) announced Tuesday that it’s removed 500 truckloads of debris from Hurley since flash floods devastated the area on August 30.

Since last week’s flash flooding in Hurley (Buchanan Co), @VaDOTBristol crews have removed 500 loads of debris. Pictured is the intersection of Guesses Fork and Hurley Rd. Our 🧡🧡 go out to residents, appreciation to all involved in ongoing cleanup efforts. pic.twitter.com/yD7m9hLalv — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) September 7, 2021

VDOT Bristol officials posted a picture that showed a pile of debris from destroyed buildings and residences.

The Buchanan County flash floods and mudslides destroyed dozens of homes, left the community without drinking water and killed one person, county officials stated.

Dozens of crews, agencies and volunteers flocked to the area to lend a helping hand to a community that faces a year-long path to recovery.

Bristol Motor Speedway Manager Jerry Caldwell said Tuesday that the track will be collecting donations during its events Sept. 16-18 in an effort to provide relief to those affected by the floods.

Food City also pledged $10,000 to kick off a fundraising campaign that will run through Sept. 12.