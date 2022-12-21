BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to prepare for potentially hazardous travel conditions over the next few days.

According to Storm Team 11, rain showers will move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the potential for icy conditions in Southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke.

A more widespread weather event will begin Thursday night, with potential snowfall and temperatures plummeting to the single digits. Wind chills will drop as much as 20 to 25 below zero Friday.

VDOT says the temperature drop may cause wet roads to refreeze.

The department’s Bristol District, which covers 12 counties, has $17 million set aside for winter weather and around 700 pieces of equipment ready to clear roads.

VDOT has a few key reminders regarding the potential for hazardous conditions:

Make alternate arrangements to avoid travel during adverse weather.

With extreme low temperatures expected to move in Friday, motorists, if traveling, should pack an emergency kit and blankets, and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency.

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone. Allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.

VDOT’s Bristol District also has a Twitter account where travel information will be posted.