VDOT and Russell County Emergency Management are preparing for freezing weather

SOUTHWEST VA, (WJHL)- Parts of Southwest Virginia are looking at the potential of heavy snowfall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been preparing for the incoming winter weather since the summer months.

VDOT crews in Southwest Virginia are preparing for the possibility of two the four inches of snow in the higher elevations.

“We’ll get our salt order in, make sure our trucks are in good working order, and we’ve been doing all those things in anticipation for the winter snow season. We have about 16 thousand pounds of salt available to us through our twelve counties in Southwest Virginia, and we also have liquid calcium chloride that we use as a melting agent for the snow. With the weather coming in as rain as well we may not put as much salt down cause it will simply wash away. So we just ask folks to take some extra time in the morning if at all possible check the conditions before they travel to make sure they’re safe for them,” said Michelle Earl with VDOT.

Russell County Emergency Management is also preparing for the potential of power outages due to high winds and ice.

“One to two-inch of snow is not really a big impact for us, but the cold temperatures and people trying to supplement their heating source and they have not done the proper maintenance on their secondary heat source. You know if you use space heaters or you use kerosene. One of the next concerns too is the low temperatures that follows the cold front as it comes through. We’re looking at wind chills going down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Jess Powers, Russell County Emergency Management’s Coordinator.

Powers also said if you do have a power outage and you cannot stay in your home, contact them and they will find a local shelter for you to stay at.

That number is located here.