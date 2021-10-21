VDOT: All northbound lanes closed on I-81 near Evergreen Hills community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays Thursday morning following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 N at mile marker 10.3 in the Evergreen Hills community.

As of 6 a.m., all northbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 10 onto US-11 North and directed back onto I-81 at Exit 13.

Virginia State Police confirmed with News Channel 11 that the agency is on scene.

No further details — including the cause of the crash or any possible injuries — have been released at this time.