VDOT: All northbound lanes closed on I-81 near Evergreen Hills community

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays Thursday morning following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 N at mile marker 10.3 in the Evergreen Hills community.

As of 6 a.m., all northbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 10 onto US-11 North and directed back onto I-81 at Exit 13.

Virginia State Police confirmed with News Channel 11 that the agency is on scene.

No further details — including the cause of the crash or any possible injuries — have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss