VDOC investigating homicide at Wallens Ridge State Prison

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that took place inside the walls of Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

Officials told News Channel 11 an inmate was killed Saturday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate.

The 47-year-old inmate who was serving time for multiple sexual offenses was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The alleged assailant is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Both names are being withheld at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.