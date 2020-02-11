VDH offering free tetanus shots in Richlands Tuesday after flooding

FILE – In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. New York’s revocation of a longtime religious exemption for vaccinations has parents scrambling to either get kids shots, or get them out of the classroom as the school year begins. Lawmakers did away with the religious exemption in June amid the nation’s worst measles outbreak since 1992. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health is offering free tetanus shots to anyone who was in the recent floodwaters or who has not had one in roughly ten years.

According to a post from the Richlands Police Department, VDH will be set up at the police department starting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shots will be available to all, whether you were in the floodwaters or you are approaching time to have your shot anyway.

The Richlands Police Department is located at 1851 Cranwell Dr., Richlands, Virginia 24641.