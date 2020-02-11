VDH offering free tetanus shots in Richlands Tuesday after flooding

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health is offering free tetanus shots to anyone who was in the recent floodwaters or who has not had one in roughly ten years.
According to a post from the Richlands Police Department, VDH will be set up at the police department starting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shots will be available to all, whether you were in the floodwaters or you are approaching time to have your shot anyway.
The Richlands Police Department is located at 1851 Cranwell Dr., Richlands, Virginia 24641.