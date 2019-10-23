VDH: Local law enforcement to dispose of unused prescription drugs at take-back events Oct. 26

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state disproportionately ravaged by deaths caused by the addictive drugs. Now, lawmakers want executives of those companies […]

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health, Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to hold multiple no-questions-asked drug disposal events.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, there will be multiple take-back events at various locations on October 26.

Virginia residents can give unused prescription drugs to local agencies, who will dispose of them in environmentally safe ways and can also provide disposal bags for those who would like to dispose of drugs at home.

Events in Southwest Virginia include:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Food City in Weber City, Pennington Gap, Big Stone Gap, Wise, Coeburn and St. Paul;

Woody’s Pharmacy in Independence; and

CVS in Norton.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Food City in Bristol (Virginia), Abingdon, Marion and Lebanon;

The Caboose in Damascus;

Glade Spring Pharmacy and New Garden Pharmacy in Honaker; and

Chilhowie Pharmacy, Kroger and Michael’s Pharmacy in Abingdon.

Some of the agencies partnering with VDH include the Galax Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Damascus Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Bristol Police Department, Weber City Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Wise Police Department, Big Stone Gap Police Department, Coeburn Police Department, St. Paul Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Frontier Health.

For more information, visit the DEA’s site on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by clicking here.