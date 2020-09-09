VDH lifts health advisories for Lewis Creek, Clinch River in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health has lifted health advisories for portions of Lewis Creek and the Clinch River in Russell County.

The advisories were issued on Aug. 27 due to ongoing sewage overflow from the Town of Honaker’s wastewater treatment plant.

State officials now say the discharge has ceased and the health advisories are no longer in effect.

The advisories included Lewis Creek just south of State Route 80/Redbud Highway in Honaker to Puckett’s Hole on the Clinch River at State Route 652/Chesnut Road in Russell County. Officials discouraged swimming, wading, boating, tubing, and consuming fish in affected waters.