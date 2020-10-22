VDH: Health advisory lifted for Clinch River in Russell County after earlier sewage concern

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has lifted a health advisory previously placed on the Clinch River in Russell County.

According to a release from VDH, the advisory went into effect on May 19.

Citizens of Russell County were warned against recreational use of the river and consuming fish due to the damage at the wastewater treatment plant in the Town of Cleveland. The damage had led to the possibility of sewage overflowing into the Clinch River.

The release says the damage has been repaired successfully.

The advisory had extended from the campground in the Town of Cleveland to the public boat launch ram at Carterton.