VCEDA grants $2.15 million for Southern Gap infrastructure development

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has awarded a $2.15 million grant to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority for infrastructure development at the Southern Gap Industrial Park.

The money will be used to build roads, parking lots, and storm drains as well as utility and fiber optic extensions. It will also fund the grading and development of two project sites, each about five acres in size.

A paved access road will be constructed between State Route 744 to a shell building currently under construction and extend the access road to connect the future Greenbriar Road extension.

From left, Scotty Wampler, Buchanan County marketing director; Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel; Jay Rife, chairman of the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority; and Carroll Branham, chairman of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. (Photo: VCEDA)

“The development of the proposed access road also offers a convenient opportunity to simultaneously complete additional grading and site work on each side of the road, creating two additional future industrial sites that will then be project-ready,” said Jay Rife, chairman of the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority. “The end result will see the partial completion of a cluster of new, marketable industrial properties at Southern Gap, anchored by the 80,000-square-foot shell facility to be occupied by Paul’s Fan Company.

Southern Gap (Photo: VCEDA)

“The funds will also extend base utilities along the new access road and complete paving work around the shell building, including an attached parking lot area,” Rife continued. “Lastly, the funds will extend high-speed fiber throughout Southern Gap where fiber does not already exist. This is expected to extend fiber to every potential development site in the current Southern Gap master plan.”

Southern Gap is a 3,000-acre development area controlled by the Buchanan County IDA.