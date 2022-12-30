CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — A $144,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority will help bring high-speed internet access to 60 households in Dickenson County.

The grant, along with $96,000 approved by the county board of supervisors, will expand access to Starlink’s low earth orbit space-based broadband to 97 unserved or underserved school-aged children.

“The grant will be used to take care of the expenses of hardware, wiring and two-year subscriptions for each household served, according to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority application,” VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said in a release. “In the end, the grant serves to expand education and telehealth access in Dickenson County.”

The VCEDA uses funds generated by the state’s coal and natural gas severance taxes to support economic development projects across several Southwest Virginia counties.