VCDL pushing for Second Amendment rights as Virginia lawmakers look at gun control legislation

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The General Assembly is underway in Virginia, and the topic of gun control legislation continues to be a hot button issue.

Virginia lawmakers voted Friday to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what’s expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.

On Monday, the State Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to go over different gun control bills, including universal background checks.

Right now, the push is on by members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League as the group looks to fight for second amendment rights.

Ed Levine, executive member with VCDL, said the group’s number one goal is to get rid of any type of infringement against Second Amendment rights.

Advocates with VCDL have helped lead the charge of communities across the Commonwealth passing measure supporting people’s Second Amendment rights.

More than 120 communities have passed measures, with several Southwest Virginia communities adopting the title “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Several people are expected to be in Richmond on Jan. 20th for VCDL’s “Lobby Day.”

Levine said many people from across the U.S. have reached out to the group, and say they’re planning to attend the event.

Lobbying is expecting to start around 7 a.m.

