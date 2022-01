ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A clothing store in Elizabethton was defaced with graffiti, according to police.

A report from the Elizabethton Police Department states that officers were called Tuesday afternoon to Cato Fashions on West Elk Avenue.

Police spoke with management and discovered the outside walls of the business had been spray-painted.

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw told News Channel 11 Wednesday that anyone with information on the vandalism should call the police department.