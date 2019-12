ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton city councilman has posted photos showing vandalism that has damaged signs along the Tweetsie Trail.

According to Councilman Wes Frazier, the signs were vandalized near Harold McCormick Elementary School.

Frazier’s posts show that at least one sign has been repaired, but more signs still need to be fixed.









The Elizabethton Police Department told News Channel 11 that anyone with information regarding the vandalism can call them at (423) 542-4141.