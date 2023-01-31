JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you looking for a unique Valentine’s date where you can also help out children in the region at the same time?

The non-profit LXI is inviting the community to its 2023 Valentine’s Gala. It’s happening Saturday, February 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Summitt Leadership Building. They’re also offering childcare services that evening.

For ticket information call (423) 946-3183 or email damon@movelxi.com.

LXI Executive Director, Damon Johnson, and Event Coordinator, Anitra Sayers, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the Gala.