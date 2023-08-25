POUND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate was found dead at Red Onion State Prison on Thursday.

According to a release from the VADOC, just after 2:30 p.m., an inmate reported to prison staff that his cell partner fell out of his top bunk bed.

Staff then entered the cell and reportedly found the inmate unresponsive, prompting life-saving efforts. The inmate was taken to the Dickenson Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

No further details were released and the incident remains under investigation.