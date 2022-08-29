JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% capacity as of Monday.

Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the reduced schedule space. Borsos listed total knee, hip and shoulder surgeries as examples of impacted procedures.

“All surgeries are being clinically triaged and we are sending patients to the community if a delay creates a clinical concern or if the patient prefers not to wait,” Borsos said. “If sent to community care, there is no cost difference incurred by patients who would incur a co-pay for services at the VA.”

News Channel 11 asked VA officials about when the schedule was first affected, the number of impacted patients and when operations are expected to return to normal, but Borsos’ response did not answer those questions.

Borsos said all impacted patients are being contacted by VA staff to inform them of possible schedule changes.

“The health of our Veterans is our highest priority,” Borsos said. “And we are diligently working to ensure every surgery performed at our facility is completed under the safest conditions.”