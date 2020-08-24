VA outpatient clinic to open in Mountain City next week

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will open a new outpatient clinic in Mountain City next week.

The VA announced Monday that the $1.4 million, 5,600 square-foot facility will open Monday, Aug. 31.

The new clinic will provide primary care and mental health services to veterans. Some specialty care will be offered via telehealth.

“We are excited about the new clinic and the opportunity to increase access to high-quality VA care closer to home for Veterans in the Mountain City area,” Dean Borsos, director of the Quillen VA Medical Center said in a news release Monday. “The safety of Veterans and staff continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to bring VA clinical services to the Mountain City community.”

Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling 423-727-3979.

No grand opening or ribbon cutting will take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone entering the clinic will be required to wear a face mask or covering.