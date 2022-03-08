RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Pound is set to lose its town charter next year if it does not turn things around.

Under legislation passed by the General Assembly that now sits on the governor’s desk, the town’s charter will be repealed effective Nov. 1, 2023. However, if the town manages to fix several issues before then, the legislation will be repealed and the town will get to keeps its charter.

However, the legislation does not mention what exactly the town needs to do in order to stay alive.

House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) said that Pound would need to fix issues like providing basic services to its citizens, such as water service and public safety.

The Virginia Municipal League, a non-profit association of local town governments, has recommended actions it believes the town can accomplish in the time it has been given:

Hire a town attorney with local government experience.

Hold, attend and participate in council meetings that are properly noticed under FOIA and act with professionalism and respect for one another.

Approve a budget in accordance with state law and manage that budget with fiscal integrity to include a capital improvement plan.

Attend appropriate training to include FOIA, COIA and budgeting and utilize these tools.

Follow all state, federal and local laws – to include moving elections via ordinance to November.

