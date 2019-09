JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City will be changing their smoking policy for patients.

A letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs says the VA will be a smoke-free facility.

The new rule will go into effect Oct. 1.

The Medical Center offers programs to help patients quit smoking.

For more information on those program, contact their primary care team.

You can learn more about the smoke-free policy here: https://www.va.gov/health/smokefree/