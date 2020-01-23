VA Medical Center asking public to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans

MERRIFIELD, VA – DECEMBER 20: Pieces of mail wait to be sorted at the Merrifield Postal Center December 20, 2004 in Merrifield, Virginia. The Monday before Christmas is the busiest day of the year for the Postal Service. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Mountain Home VA are inviting the public to participate in a variety of events for “National Salute to Veterans” week.

Officials at the VA said the events will take place from February 9 through 15.

As part of the week, VA officials are encouraging people to send in Valentine’s Day cards and letters to VA medical centers and address the letters as ‘Dear Veteran.’

We’re told the cards will be distributed to patients throughout the local medical center.

Visits to our local VA medical center during the National Salute can be scheduled by contacting the Voluntary Service office at (423) 926-1171 ext. 2471/2487.

To mail cards to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center use the following address:

Voluntary Services

P.O. Box 4000 (135)

Mountain Home, TN 37684