1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Bill Lee proposes new heartbeat abortion bill Former Johnson City vice mayor, pastor C.H. Charlton dead at 79
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools

VA Medical Center asking public to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MERRIFIELD, VA – DECEMBER 20: Pieces of mail wait to be sorted at the Merrifield Postal Center December 20, 2004 in Merrifield, Virginia. The Monday before Christmas is the busiest day of the year for the Postal Service. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Mountain Home VA are inviting the public to participate in a variety of events for “National Salute to Veterans” week.

Officials at the VA said the events will take place from February 9 through 15.

As part of the week, VA officials are encouraging people to send in Valentine’s Day cards and letters to VA medical centers and address the letters as ‘Dear Veteran.’

We’re told the cards will be distributed to patients throughout the local medical center.

Visits to our local VA medical center during the National Salute can be scheduled by contacting the Voluntary Service office at (423) 926-1171 ext. 2471/2487.

To mail cards to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center use the following address:

Voluntary Services

P.O. Box 4000 (135)

Mountain Home, TN 37684

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss