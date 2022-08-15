BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery.

In a casino activity report released on Monday, the lottery organization overseeing all casinos in Virginia said the newly opened business made $11,717,478.46 in Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) in July. According to the release, a casino’s AGR is determined by subtracting winnings paid out from wagers paid to the business.

The vast majority of that total came from slot machine gaming, which generated $10,236,488.59 throughout the month. Table games brought in $1,480,989.87 in that same period.

From that gross revenue, VA Lottery said $2,109,146.13 will go to the state as part of an 18% revenue tax. That money is broken down for multiple causes:

Regional Improvement Commission (6% of AGR) – $703,048.71

Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund (0.8% of total taxes) – $16,873.17

Family and Children’s Trust Fund (0.2% of total taxes) – $4,218.26

Gaming Proceeds Fund – $1,385,005.96

In previous reports, gamblers at Bristol Casino spent over $37 million in the business’s first ten days of operation, while winning nearly $34 million in the same time.