Va. Lottery Board approves proposed permanent casino regulations, pushes Hard Rock timeline back

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved proposed permanent casino regulations at its quarterly meeting Wednesday. The unanimous approval could mean a year-long delay to Hard Rock’s original timeline for the casino in Bristol.

After the Wednesday vote, proposed casinos in Bristol, Norfolk, Danville and Portsmouth may apply for official casino licensing.

The Virginia Lottery Board anticipates to award casino licenses around Summer of 2022 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/An7KZKonxZ — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 21, 2021

Lottery officials said 22 licensing investigators have been retained to comb through applications.

The approval initiated the regulations to now be reviewed and approved by the Virginia Governor.

The public then has a 60-day comment period to raise any concerns with regulators about the proposal. The board estimated Wednesday that final regulatory approval was estimated for May 2022.

This is the original proposed timeline by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. The board's vote today could change some of these dates @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/KXdhwVcEVm — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 21, 2021

Hard Rock originally proposed to open a temporary casino at the end of 2021, but the new regulatory timeline could mean the Bristol temporary casino wouldn’t open until a year later.