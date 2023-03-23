BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Virginia High School on Thursday to speak with students about fentanyl during his trip to Southwest Virginia, calling it an epidemic.

Youngkin stated he heard about Virginia High’s recent work to bring awareness to substance abuse and wanted to congratulate that effort. Most importantly, Youngkin said he wants to start the conversation to understand what his constituents need.

First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, his secretary and a few state senators shared with Virginia High students the work they have done in legislation. Youngkin said he hopes the visit shares a message of hope and collaboration but knows this is a complicated issue.

“[It’s] a very complicated problem and so it’s a multifaceted answer. We’ve got to do all of it, not just pieces,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin said he’s pushing for his budget for approval to start working on more programs that aid in educating Virginia’s youth about opioids and substance abuse disorders.

Youngkin will also be in Abingdon Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing marking the passage of legislation related to his “All American Lall-The-Above Energy Plan.” That bill signing will be held at the Energy DELTA Lab.

News Channel 11 will have more on Youngkin’s visit to Southwest Virginia throughout the day.