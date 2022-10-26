BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration.

Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station.

“This idea of partnership is one that we have to bring to a whole new level,” Youngkin said. “When we bring folks together across this region, we win, and it is so exciting to see it happen.”

The governor said one of the most pressing issues facing Southwest Virginia is workforce development.

He reported workforce participation had dropped 4% since the pandemic, indicating thousands of workers had left the labor market. He said industry and education institutions need to partner to get the workforce numbers up by better preparing students for work out of high school.

“Challenge our education system K-12 and higher education to make sure that every student that graduates from a Virginia high school graduates with a credential or with a two-year associate’s degree in a field that would allow them to go to work right away or go to college,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin has been critical of Virginia’s scores on the Nation’s Report Card, which show steep declines in reading and math scores since 2019.

He said the state needs to raise its academic standards to get students ready for life after school. Those students would need jobs out of school, and Youngkin sees Southwest Virginia as a prime location for site development.

He said the region already has the infrastructure to attract companies.

“Companies who are ready to build, who are ready to move, can have a place to go that already has utilities, that’s already graded,” Youngkin said.

He said the state has put over $150 million toward site development in the current budget.

A part of the site development plan is the state Power Innovation Fund, which Youngkin announced earlier in October as part of his plan to make Southwest Virginia an energy hub.

Youngkin said the plan includes the use of abandoned land mines, which have significant infrastructure in place, to develop small modular nuclear reactors along with new technologies in hydrogen, carbon capture and battery storage.

“I look forward to this rocket ship having a turbo booster on it because of what’s already available in Southwest Virginia,” Youngkin said. “What between state efforts, academic efforts, business efforts, the great workforce that’s already here and federal support we can do to fundamentally change the future of not just Virginia’s power supply, but also Southwest Virginia’s economic interests.”

During an audience Q&A session, Youngkin was asked about bringing passenger rail travel back to Bristol. Youngkin said he is committed to getting an Amtrak extension made to Bristol that would connect Southwest Virginia to Tennessee and the East Coast.

He said it would require collaboration between Virginia, Tennessee and the federal government, but he added the conversations with all the players are already happening.

The governor also expressed interest in making the Bristol inland port project a reality. An inland port is a transportation hub that allows shipping containers to be routed to destinations around the country.

“I think having an inland port presence is really important,” Youngkin said. “Making sure that we have connectivity for the tremendous capabilities that exist at the Virginia port and connect that back up into Virginia so that businesses all over the Commonwealth and also some outside of the Commonwealth can have direct access.”

Youngkin said the Bristol Casino’s revenue-sharing platform represented another opportunity for regional collaboration.

Gaming tax revenues from the casino are split evenly among counties and cities in Southwest Virginia.