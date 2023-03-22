ABINGDON/BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will visit Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia on Thursday.

Gov. Youngkin will first stop by Virginia High School on Thursday at 10 a.m. to hold a fentanyl listening session with students.

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Secretary of Health of Human Resources John Littel and other legislators will join Youngkin and listen to stories from students and teachers impacted by the fentanyl crisis. A Narcan training session will follow.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a ceremonial bill-signing event will focus on legislation passed to deliver policy initiatives outlined in Youngkin’s ‘All American All-The-Above Energeny Plan’ during the 2023 General Assembly session.

The ceremonial signing will be held at the Energy DELTA Lab at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Bristol.