Va. Governor declares state of emergency due to SWVA flooding

(WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has officially declared a state of emergency after Southwest Virginia and other areas of the state have been impacted by heavy rains.

In a news release, Governor Northam said, “The flooding has affected homes and required rescue of citizens, particularly in Southwest Virginia. According to reports from emergency officials, more than 500 residents in and around the town of Richlands, in Tazewell County, have been displaced by flooding and needed rescue from their homes. A number of roads in Southwest Virginia are closed or washed out.”

The governor also urged people to use caution and stay away from any flooded roadway.

Authorities will now be able to mobilize resources and assist with recovery efforts because of this declaration.