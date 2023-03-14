BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Commonwealth of Virginia forestry officials released new details on Tuesday in the accidental death of Rocky Wood, a well-known fire official and vice mayor of the Town of Haysi.

According to John Miller, the Virginia Department of Forestry’s (VDOF) fire and emergency response director, Wood was fatally injured after an all-terrain vehicle he was driving overturned.

In previous releases, VDOF officials said Wood was fighting a 15-acre fire in Buchanan County at the time.

Miller said Wood was wearing the required protective equipment at the time of the accident and his ATV was set to the lowest available gear.

Officials with the department are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Roanoke medical examiner’s office, and Miller said an update is expected in two to three weeks.