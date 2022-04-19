JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) announced that it introduced a new addition to its intensive care unit on April 14.

According to the medical center, the renovation added four new patients rooms and an additional bariatric/telehealth bed — an overall addition of 11,000 square feet inside Building 200 on the main hospital campus.

The medical center also launched a new dialysis treatment center on Feb. 17, according to JHQVAMC officials.

A release detailed that the $7.6-million construction aims to meet the increasing demand, and JHQVAMC Director Dean B. Borsos said the renovation will improve patient care.

“This will help us provide the medical services our Veteran patients deserve,” said Borsos. “The staff and everyone involved did a wonderful job to bring this project to completion and I look forward to seeing all the great things our nurses and providers will accomplish utilizing these new and improved spaces.”

The medical center serves veterans in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky, with 16 sites throughout the region. Johnson City is home to its main location.