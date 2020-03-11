VA announces restrictions at nursing homes

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced measures to protect those living in VA nursing homes from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all VA nursing homes will adopt a “no visitor” policy, which means no outside visitors will be allowed to see residents, although exceptions will be made for veterans in their last stages of life in hospice units.

New admissions have also been suspended at VA nursing homes. Transfers from other VA facilities will still take place but only after a patient has been determined not to be at risk of COVID-19 infection.

Nursing home staff will be screened daily for the virus.