1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities in standoff with robbery suspect near Abingdon Sullivan Co. health officials confirm coronavirus patient traveled internationally, has self-quarantined

VA announces restrictions at nursing homes

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy_ Mountain Home VA_360772

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced measures to protect those living in VA nursing homes from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all VA nursing homes will adopt a “no visitor” policy, which means no outside visitors will be allowed to see residents, although exceptions will be made for veterans in their last stages of life in hospice units.

New admissions have also been suspended at VA nursing homes. Transfers from other VA facilities will still take place but only after a patient has been determined not to be at risk of COVID-19 infection.

Nursing home staff will be screened daily for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss