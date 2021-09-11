UVA Wise ROTC hold commemoration for Sept. 11, 2001

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The University of Virginia Wise Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or better known on campus as the ” fighting cavs,” are holding a ceremony in remembrance of all who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

The commemoration ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, with a hike up Flag Rock in Norton, Va. to replace the flag on top of the mountain.

At 10:15 a.m. the hike will be followed by a reception at the Norton Expo Center designed to honor police and firefighters that offered their service to those involved in the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001.

In addition, when the University of Virginia Wise takes on the East Tennessee State University football on Saturday Sept. 11 at ETSU, the UVA Wise ROTC will present a video honoring armed forces and first responders. The video will showcase student, staff and alumni who have served, featuring their names, branches, and time served.