WISE, Va. (WJHL) – On Monday, Jan. 15, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) will celebrate the 28th annual MLK Jr. Remembrance March.

“It starts with you” is the theme statement of the event, which will focus on acknowledging what the past symbolizes and the progress that can continue to be made regarding civil rights.

Debbie Vanover, chair of UVA Wises’s Black History Month Committee, spoke about the importance and purpose of the annual event through a release sent out on Wednesday.

“It’s our duty to remember the history, both the terrible things done out of hate and the significant achievements made in civil rights for all,” Vanover said. “Today, we have a long way to go but we need to continue to make the world a better place for us now and in the future. We need to be good to one another, be each other’s protector and helper and it all starts with each of us. It starts with you.”

The event will start at the Wise Baptist Church with a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. A candlelight march at 6:30 p.m. will then take place regardless of weather conditions.

A program will follow starting around 7 p.m. at Wise Trinity United Methodist Church, with Reverend Thomas Sweatt speaking and musical acts like 4Him and Greater Mt. Sinai Gospel Singers performing.