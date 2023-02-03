WISE, Va. (WJHL) — An instructor at UVA Wise has been nominated for two awards at this year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Dave Eggar, adjunct strings instructor at the college, will attend this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where he’s nominated for two awards for his second album.

Eggar is nominated alongside Michigan State University Assistant Professor of Chamber Music and clarinetist Tasha Warren in the Best Instrumental Composition category for two works: Paquito D’Rivera’s “African Tales” and Pascal Le Boeuf’s “Snapshots.”

“It’s really like I can’t believe it. This was a project that had a strong intellectual, authentic goal and was a personal journey for me,” Eggar said. “My dad’s a writer and I really see music as storytelling, I always have. Having a record rewarded in this way has been very meaningful to me.”

This is Eggar’s second album up for a Grammy nomination. His first album ‘Kingston Morning,” was nominated in 2011.

Eggar has recorded rock n’ roll, bluegrass, classical, jazz and country. He has reportedly played and toured with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and The Rolling Stones. Eggar’s music can also be heard on Coldplay’s hit ‘Viva La Vida,’ playing the cello.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m.