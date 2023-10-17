WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The University of Virginia at Wise hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its first early learning and childcare center named ‘Little Cavaliers.’

The college hosted the event with the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which manages the facility and its operations.

The new center provides child care and early education to the families of students, faculty and staff at UVA-Wise. Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and Senator Todd Pillion attended to speak to the community and celebrate the center’s opening.