WISE, Va. (WJHL) — UVA-Wise will spend Sept. 5-9 celebrating love, equity and inclusivity during its fourth annual Pride event, according to a news release.

Pride Week is hosted by the college’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and will feature free public events, including the university’s first-ever Pride Week Drag Show on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater in the Gilliam Center for the Arts. Miss Tri-Pride Sya Cox O’Harar will host the show that will also feature Anna Tomical, Austin Rayne and Vandeja Voo.

A news release from organizers states that LGBTQIA+ people are four times more likely to experience violence in their life, and half of the transgender community are sexually assaulted at least once. To combat those statistics, organizers said they hope to engage with the community.

“With national sexual violence statistics supporting these facts, it’s on us as a campus community to promote understanding and respect. It’s not enough to just show basic human kindness, but we must go beyond that and be ‘Cavalier Kind’ so all can safely learn,” said Tabitha Smith, Title IX coordinator and UVA-Wise Associate Vice Chancellor for DEI, in a news release.

A psychology student who is openly bisexual said Pride events provide a space for students to be themselves and feel included.

From left to right: UVA-Wise student and Lead Multicultural Center Intern Peter Valadez, Miss Tri-Pride Sya Cox O’Hara and UVA-Wise DEI Intern Brittany Horton. (Photo: UVA-Wise)

“I feel it is extremely important to show our campus is diverse,” said Brittany Horton. “When a community consists of individuals with different cultural backgrounds, the knowledge of that community tends to increase. Diversity allows us, as individuals and as a collective, to gain more insight and remain sensitive to various cultures.”

Horton, a senior, attended the university’s first-ever Pride week in 2018 and has volunteered at the event ever since. She said when she first arrived at the campus, she kept her sexuality private due to safety concerns after experiencing homophobia during her first visit from Chesapeake, Virginia.

“The campus wasn’t as diverse when I first came here, and there were not as many resources for people who were anything other than white and straight,” said Horton, who also serves as an SGA senator-at-large.

However, Horton said she eventually decided to be herself — completely and unapologetically. This has helped her educate others and promote inclusivity, she said.

“When other students heard I was bisexual, they had no clue what that meant,” she said. “A lot of them had never met someone openly bisexual and they would ask me all kinds of questions. I came to learn that people are willing to listen and that is a beautiful thing.”

Horton anticipates another successful Pride Week at the school and reminisced on previous events in years past, including a drag makeup workshop hosted by returning Miss Tri-Pride O’Hara.

“It was absolutely awesome,” Horton said of O’Hara’s tutorials. “She taught us how to do drag makeup and people asked questions about what songs she uses on stage. It was fun. I hope people will come out, keep an open mind and enjoy the show.”