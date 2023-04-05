WISE CO., Va. (WJHL) – This Earth Day, the UVA-Wise campus is celebrating Appalachian leaders and learners.

The campus is hosting a one-day conference where researchers, community partners, students, and local leaders from across the region can come together and explore how to brainstorm future successes.

The conference is coined the ‘Appalachian Leaders and Learners: Conference on Experiential Learning’ and is happening on April 22.

This is the second year of the event.

Organizers said this year they will explore all facets of learning, including community engagement, study abroad programs, undergraduate research, and internships.

Submissions for interactive workshops, panels, and roundtable discussions have passed but now it’s time to learn how to get in on the action.

Heather Evans, a professor at the university sat down with News Channel 11’s Good Morning Tri-Cities team to further discuss the upcoming conference.

The deadline to register is April 14. Click here for the registration form.