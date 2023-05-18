WISE, Va. (WJHL) – UVA Wise is hosting the college’s 8th Annual SWVA Economic Forum.

According to organizers, the forum will provide a valued perspective and knowledge of what’s happening in the economic landscape in Central Appalachia.

The theme of the 2023 conference is ‘The Pursuit of Prosperity.’

It’s happening Thursday, May 25th in the convocation center on the UVA campus. Registration is required and the cost is $25 for virtual attendance and $45 for in-person attendance.

Day of conference walk-ins are welcome. The forum starts at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 3 p.m.

To register, click here.

Shannon Blevins, the Vice Chancellor for Administration at UVA Wise, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the importance of the forum.