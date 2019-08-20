UVA-Wise gives students iPads and accessories for academic learning

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities region college is trying something new: iPads and other tech are now standard issue for every student.

Students at the University of Virginia at Wise will return to campus this weekend.

On Monday, each student received an iPad, an Apple Pencil and a smart keyboard.

The university hopes that by providing the technology, students will be empowered and reach higher academic heights.

A trial run was conducted with 50 iPads last fall, and the feedback from faculty and students was positive.