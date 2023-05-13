WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Close to 220 graduates crossed the stage at The University of Virginia at Wise on Saturday morning.

The grads earned either a bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or bachelor of nursing degree. Southwest Virginia native, retired engineering leader and UVA Wise alum, Judy Harding, gave the commencement address.

“You were blessed in your time at UVA Wise to have attended smaller classes than you would find at larger universities, to have professors that knew you, took an interest in you, guided you, coached you, pushed you, nurtured you, taught you to think critically, to test your limits and push beyond, to question and not accept the status quo,” Harding said.

“You have thrived in a tight-knit community of instructors and learners, among people who accepted you, believed in you, supported you and wanted you to succeed. For many of you, this was exactly the support you needed at this point in your life while you developed skills and confidence to thrive when outside this secure environment. You are now well-prepared to move on.”

UVA Wise’s Army ROTC program commissioned 6 student officers in the Army. Those promoted to second lieutenant include Ian W. Anderegg of Waverly, Ga.; Joseph W. Collins of Big Stone Gap, Va.; Zachary L. Cunningham of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Connor Giza of Pound, Va.; James T. Graybeal of Johnson City, Tenn.; and Robert W. Jobe, Jr. of Haysi, Va.