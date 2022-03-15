WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Since April 2021, Steven “Beau” Boggs has served as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) Interim Chief of Police, and on Tuesday, March 15, the school announced Boggs has been named Chief of Police for the university.

Boggs teaches new officers in the college’s Criminal Justice Academy, according to a release, and serves on the Title IX committee, Care Team and the threat assessment team. He earned the Leonard W. Sandridge Outstanding Contributor Award — UVA’s highest staff honor.

“I believe that because of Beau’s efforts, citizens of Southwest Virginia look at the UVA Wise Police Department as a beacon of light,” said one of Boggs’ colleagues.

Before his time at the college, Boggs served as a police officer for the City of Norton and the Town of Big Stone Gap, the release stated. He also worked as a game warden, conservation police officer and correctional officer.

The graduate of Mountain Empire Community College advanced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Academy.