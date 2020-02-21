Utility workers honored for saving woman from Johnson County creek

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Mountain Electric Coop crew members were honored during Thursday night’s Johnson County Commission meeting after they saved a woman who was trapped in her truck in floodwaters.

A mudslide and fallen tree had pushed the truck into a rushing creek along Highway 91 in Laurel Bloomery. The water quickly reached the truck’s windows and washed the vehicle at least 100 yards downstream.

Lineworkers Rick Courtner, Cody Bryant, Dakota Tester, and Charlie Grindstaff rushed to the scene in a Mountain Electric truck, where they used the truck’s bucket to rescue the trapped woman.

(Photo: Mountain Electric Cooperative)

Molly Ingle, a meterperson with the company, happened to be on a service call at a nearby house and helped direct traffic as the linemen went to work.

News Channel 11 spoke to Courtner, one of the linemen who jumped in the bucket to pull the woman to safety.

“To us, we were just doing out jobs,” Courtner said. “We’re not in the rescue part, just flying a bucket every day. Flying a bucket to get someone out of a truck didn’t really seem like that big of a deal to us. I’m glad we were able to assist, but to me, emergency people are the real heroes — military and everybody else.”

The five Mountain Electric employees received an “Agape award,” which means the highest form of love and always giving.

RELATED » Utility shares photo of linemen rescuing woman from floodwaters