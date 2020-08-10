Utility work to start 9 p.m. Tuesday on Cummings Street in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Utility work on Cummings Street in Abingdon could affect traffic Tuesday night.

Town officials say a utility contractor will be working on Cummings Street in the vicinity of the Interstate 81 Exit 17 interchange starting about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, Cummings Street traffic will remain open in both directions, but lane diversions will be in place.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone, or choose an alternate route.

The work is expected to be finished by 2 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.