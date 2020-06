KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say utility work is impacting traffic on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the northbound lanes of Lynn Garden Drive between Gravely Road and Walker Street are temporarily closed and traffic is being detoured.

Crews from Appalachian Power are making repairs to utility poles and lines.

Police say the road closure may last into the evening hours.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.