1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Buchanan County, VA Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Washington County, TN Schools

Utility shares photo of linemen rescuing woman from floodwaters in Johnson County

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Mountain Electric Cooperative)

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A utility shared a photo of its linemen rescuing a woman from floodwaters in Johnson County last week.

In a Facebook post, Mountain Electric Cooperative said two of its linemen, Rick Courtner and Cody Bryant, used a bucket truck to rescue the woman from her truck last Thursday.

Authorities say she was traveling on Hwy 91 in Laurel Bloomery when a rockslide pushed her truck into a creek. The vehicle floated at least 100 yards downstream before it became stuck in the middle of the raging creek.

The woman was not injured according to emergency management.

PREVIOUS » UPDATE: Woman rescued from creek in Laurel Bloomery

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss