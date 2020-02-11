Utility shares photo of linemen rescuing woman from floodwaters in Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A utility shared a photo of its linemen rescuing a woman from floodwaters in Johnson County last week.

In a Facebook post, Mountain Electric Cooperative said two of its linemen, Rick Courtner and Cody Bryant, used a bucket truck to rescue the woman from her truck last Thursday.

Authorities say she was traveling on Hwy 91 in Laurel Bloomery when a rockslide pushed her truck into a creek. The vehicle floated at least 100 yards downstream before it became stuck in the middle of the raging creek.

The woman was not injured according to emergency management.

