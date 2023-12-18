BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Utah-based fast-casual restaurant named Melty is set to open at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee in January.

According to a social media announcement by the company, Melty will be located at 408 Pinnacle Parkway, and a grand opening event is scheduled for Jan. 17.

According to the business’s website, Melty began in Utah and has since franchised locations to be opened across the country. Some locations Melty’s website listed as “opening soon” include Bristol, TN; Charlotte, NC; Greenville, SC; Boston, MA and more.

Melty specializes in grilled cheese-inspired sandwiches. The business offers a classic grilled cheese and several elevated melts like a BBQ brisket melt, fajita melt, french dip and more unique options.

Along with its savory melt selection, the business offers soups, salads, burgers and an array of sweet treats, including a bananas foster melt. Some sides on the menu include mac & cheese bites, cheese curds, fries and tots— which can be loaded with things like cheese and bacon.

More information about Melty and a full menu can be found on Lovemelty.com.