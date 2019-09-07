UT vs BYU: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a brutal first week for both the Volunteers and the Cougars, Week 2 is vital to their successes this season.

Here’s all the information you need going into Saturday’s game:

Kickoff

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. Eastern at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday.

Weather

Where to watch

The game will be aired on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for streaming on WatchESPN.

Tickets

Tickets to the game are available on the Tennessee Athletic’s Office’s website.

Ticket prices range from $65 – $95.

The Vols recap

Last week… well, Vols fans are trying to forget last week. They suffered one of the week’s biggest upsets to Georgia State, losing 38-30.

The Vols fell in the SEC rankings after the GA State loss, making them one of the four teams in the East to lose their opener.

For many Vols fans, the season hinges on whether or not their team comes to play Saturday.

The Cougars recap

BYU also had a rough start to their season, losing to rival Utah. The Utes didn’t just beat the Cougars, they handled them.

BYU rushed for less than 100 yards and lost in the Holy War, 30-12.

BYU QB Zach Wilson threw for just over 208 yards last week, so he’ll have to step it up if the Cougars want to change the course of their season.