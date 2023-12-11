TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced Monday that the University of Tennessee Health System’s President and CEO Joe Landsman will be the next compliance monitor for Ballad Health’s COPA.

Ballad’s current Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) Compliance Monitor Larry Fitzgerald is retiring, according to the department, and Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti have tabbed Landsman to assume that position.

The COPA governs Ballad and is designed to provide advantages that outweigh any negative effects from the lack of hospital competition created by Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System’s 2018 merger, from which Ballad was created. The merger could have been legally challenged by the Federal Trade Commission without the creation and passage of a COPA and a companion “Cooperative Agreement” in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The four main areas the merger was supposed to create improvements in are health care cost, quality and access, and the overall health of the population. In addition to the COPA, the hospital system is governed by specific “terms of certification” that outline its responsibilities and what it is both allowed to do and prohibited from doing due to the government oversight.

A TDH release states Landsman’s job will consist of “evaluating the continued public advantage of the COPA by monitoring Ballad’s compliance with the COPA and the terms of certification and working with the department and Attorney General’s office to assess Ballad’s performance against the established index measures.”

The release said Landsman has been with the UT Health System in Knoxville since 1999 and served as its President and CEO for 18 years.

State Health Commissioner Alvarado said in the release that he’s thankful someone of Landsman’s ability and experience agreed to enter this role.

“We are fortunate that someone of Joe Landsman’s caliber is willing to step into this critical role,” Alvarado said. “We appreciate Larry’s service and the contribution he has made to this unprecedented COPA process over the past five years and are grateful that he is willing to postpone his retirement until Joe is able to come on board.”

AG Skrmetti thanked retiring COPA monitor Fitzgerald, a former University of Virginia Health System executive, who had served as the only COPA monitor since the merger.

Landsman will begin his new role as Ballad’s COPA monitor on April 2, 2024.

The release from the department outlined all duties and expectations of a COPA compliance monitor, which can be found below:

As outlined in state statute, the duties of the monitor include: