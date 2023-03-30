KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteer fans of the Tri-Cities will have a chance to meet the coaches of Vol Nation in May.

The University of Tennessee Athletics’ “Big Orange Caravan” will hit the road in April and May, making stops in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities.

Described by the university as a “fan appreciation tour,” the caravan will include UT Director of Athletics Danny White, head football coach Josh Heupel, men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes and women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper.

The event will be hosted by Bob Kesling, the Voice of the Vols. A program featuring the coaches and White will include stories, insight into the teams and a Q & A session.

On May 3, the tour will come to the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and the program afterward.

Light food and a cash bar will also be available at the event.