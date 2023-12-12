BRISTOL, Tenn/Va. (WJHL) – The Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee (UT) released its annual report, covering topics such as wages and employment.

One of the findings within the report was an increase in prices surrounding housing.

“It’s become less affordable for people to buy homes,” said Larry Kessler, a Research Associate Professor at the center and author of the report. “They have kind of turned to the rental market, so there’s been an increase in demand for renting a home. And so rental prices have increased as well.”

According to the report, Kessler found that prices for rentals have increased by over 30% since 2019. The report also showed that the median prices of houses on the market in the state are $20,000 higher than the national average.

“This discrepancy has made the goal of becoming a homeowner really out of reach for many Tennesseans and also for those who are renting,” said Kessler. “They’re becoming increasingly cost-burdened.”

The rise in these prices is reflected locally. The United Way of Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia said they’re getting more calls for financial help.

“At the beginning of the year, we were averaging between 350 to 375 calls a month,” said Lisa Cofer, Executive Director for the United Way. “I just checked with our resource coordinator and we’re averaging 547 calls a month.”

The calls are seeking United Way’s One Resource Bristol program. According to Cofer, those call numbers have increased for several reasons.

“It’s just because maybe their rent has gone up or their income has stayed the same,” Cofer said. “But all those basic necessities are going up.”

Both Cofer and Kessler agree that more affordable housing is a current necessity.

“Based on my experience, we absolutely need more affordable housing,” Cofer said.

“I think the big priority is just going to be trying to figure out ways to kind of increase the housing stock, especially of affordable homes,” said Kessler.

The full report can be found here.